International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/south-korea-proposes-talks-with-north-korea-over-border-line-issues---reports-1124823500.html
South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports
South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed to North Korea to start talks over last week's mine blast inside the demilitarized zone, when three South Korean servicemen were injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
2026-10-02T08:32+0000
2026-10-02T08:32+0000
asia
north korea
south korea
koreas
yonhap
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130642_0:423:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a213092128ffee13b4bcae3f9eeed53.jpg
"The root cause of this incident ultimately lies in the issue of the ceasefire line ... I, as unification minister, propose to the North: We should meet now and communicate. We should at least start communicating, verifying the MDL and surveying it again," Chung was quoted by the Yonhap as saying. On September 21, three people, including two South Korean soldiers, were injured in what was believed to be an explosion of two mines in the demilitarized zone. Another unexploded mine was later located in the same area. The South Korean military stated that the mines that exploded had been planted by North Korea, described the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement, and demanded an apology and appropriate measures from North Korea. North Korea denied its involvement in the incident, calling such accusations from South Korean a provocation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/south-korean-president-backs-trumps-north-korea-dialogue-push-1124606169.html
north korea
south korea
koreas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130642_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d7060348c64ec782e501c628e995291.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, south korea, koreas, yonhap
north korea, south korea, koreas, yonhap

South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports

08:32 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manA map of two Koreas showing the Demilitarized Zone with North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020
A map of two Koreas showing the Demilitarized Zone with North Korea's capital Pyongyang and South Korea's capital Seoul is seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed to North Korea to start talks over last week's mine blast inside the demilitarized zone, when three South Korean servicemen were injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
"The root cause of this incident ultimately lies in the issue of the ceasefire line ... I, as unification minister, propose to the North: We should meet now and communicate. We should at least start communicating, verifying the MDL and surveying it again," Chung was quoted by the Yonhap as saying.
On September 21, three people, including two South Korean soldiers, were injured in what was believed to be an explosion of two mines in the demilitarized zone. Another unexploded mine was later located in the same area.
The South Korean military stated that the mines that exploded had been planted by North Korea, described the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement, and demanded an apology and appropriate measures from North Korea. North Korea denied its involvement in the incident, calling such accusations from South Korean a provocation.
South Korea's Lee Jae-myung speaks during a press conference on removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, at the party office at the National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
Asia
South Korean President Backs Trump's North Korea Dialogue Push
20 August, 03:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала