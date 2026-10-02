https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/south-korea-proposes-talks-with-north-korea-over-border-line-issues---reports-1124823500.html
South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports
South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed to North Korea to start talks over last week's mine blast inside the demilitarized zone, when three South Korean servicemen were injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
2026-10-02T08:32+0000
2026-10-02T08:32+0000
2026-10-02T08:32+0000
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"The root cause of this incident ultimately lies in the issue of the ceasefire line ... I, as unification minister, propose to the North: We should meet now and communicate. We should at least start communicating, verifying the MDL and surveying it again," Chung was quoted by the Yonhap as saying. On September 21, three people, including two South Korean soldiers, were injured in what was believed to be an explosion of two mines in the demilitarized zone. Another unexploded mine was later located in the same area. The South Korean military stated that the mines that exploded had been planted by North Korea, described the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement, and demanded an apology and appropriate measures from North Korea. North Korea denied its involvement in the incident, calling such accusations from South Korean a provocation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/south-korean-president-backs-trumps-north-korea-dialogue-push-1124606169.html
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South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports
TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed to North Korea to start talks over last week's mine blast inside the demilitarized zone, when three South Korean servicemen were injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.
"The root cause of this incident ultimately lies in the issue of the ceasefire line ... I, as unification minister, propose to the North: We should meet now and communicate. We should at least start communicating, verifying the MDL and surveying it again," Chung was quoted by the Yonhap as saying.
On September 21, three people, including two South Korean soldiers, were injured in what was believed to be an explosion of two mines in the demilitarized zone. Another unexploded mine was later located in the same area.
The South Korean military stated that the mines that exploded had been planted by North Korea, described the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement, and demanded an apology and appropriate measures from North Korea. North Korea denied its involvement in the incident, calling such accusations from South Korean a provocation.