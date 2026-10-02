https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/south-korea-proposes-talks-with-north-korea-over-border-line-issues---reports-1124823500.html

South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports

South Korea Proposes Talks With North Korea Over Border Line Issues - Reports

Sputnik International

South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young proposed to North Korea to start talks over last week's mine blast inside the demilitarized zone, when three South Korean servicemen were injured, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

2026-10-02T08:32+0000

2026-10-02T08:32+0000

2026-10-02T08:32+0000

asia

north korea

south korea

koreas

yonhap

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083130642_0:423:2889:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a213092128ffee13b4bcae3f9eeed53.jpg

"The root cause of this incident ultimately lies in the issue of the ceasefire line ... I, as unification minister, propose to the North: We should meet now and communicate. We should at least start communicating, verifying the MDL and surveying it again," Chung was quoted by the Yonhap as saying. On September 21, three people, including two South Korean soldiers, were injured in what was believed to be an explosion of two mines in the demilitarized zone. Another unexploded mine was later located in the same area. The South Korean military stated that the mines that exploded had been planted by North Korea, described the incident as a violation of the armistice agreement, and demanded an apology and appropriate measures from North Korea. North Korea denied its involvement in the incident, calling such accusations from South Korean a provocation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/south-korean-president-backs-trumps-north-korea-dialogue-push-1124606169.html

north korea

south korea

koreas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korea, koreas, yonhap