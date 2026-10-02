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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/trump-promises-victory-over-iran-after-midterms--or-before-1124822717.html
Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before
Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump predicted that the United States would achieve victory over Iran either before or shortly after the November midterm elections, speaking at a campaign rally in Texas on Wednesday.
2026-10-02T05:02+0000
2026-10-02T05:02+0000
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“I believe right after the election we'll win, but maybe before the election,” Trump said.The remarks came as Trump launched an intensive campaign push in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms, with Texas among the first stops on his schedule.Trump once again recycled his claims about Iran’s military and economy, while complaining that Washington does not know who to deal with in Iran.
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Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before

05:02 GMT 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump predicted that the United States would achieve victory over Iran either before or shortly after the November midterm elections, speaking at a campaign rally in Texas on Wednesday.
“I believe right after the election we'll win, but maybe before the election,” Trump said.
The remarks came as Trump launched an intensive campaign push in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms, with Texas among the first stops on his schedule.
Trump once again recycled his claims about Iran’s military and economy, while complaining that Washington does not know who to deal with in Iran.
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