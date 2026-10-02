https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/trump-promises-victory-over-iran-after-midterms--or-before-1124822717.html

Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before

Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump predicted that the United States would achieve victory over Iran either before or shortly after the November midterm elections, speaking at a campaign rally in Texas on Wednesday.

2026-10-02T05:02+0000

2026-10-02T05:02+0000

2026-10-02T05:02+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

donald trump

aggression

war of aggression

iran

us-iran relations

war crimes

civilian deaths

civilian casualties

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124091863_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6a3a3dbd0c33c4f9d1a5f70b950eda37.jpg

“I believe right after the election we'll win, but maybe before the election,” Trump said.The remarks came as Trump launched an intensive campaign push in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms, with Texas among the first stops on his schedule.Trump once again recycled his claims about Iran’s military and economy, while complaining that Washington does not know who to deal with in Iran.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, aggression, war of aggression, iran, us-iran relations, war crimes, civilian deaths, civilian casualties