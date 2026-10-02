https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/trump-promises-victory-over-iran-after-midterms--or-before-1124822717.html
Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before
Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump predicted that the United States would achieve victory over Iran either before or shortly after the November midterm elections, speaking at a campaign rally in Texas on Wednesday.
2026-10-02T05:02+0000
2026-10-02T05:02+0000
2026-10-02T05:02+0000
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“I believe right after the election we'll win, but maybe before the election,” Trump said.The remarks came as Trump launched an intensive campaign push in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms, with Texas among the first stops on his schedule.Trump once again recycled his claims about Iran’s military and economy, while complaining that Washington does not know who to deal with in Iran.
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us, donald trump, aggression, war of aggression, iran, us-iran relations, war crimes, civilian deaths, civilian casualties
Trump Promises Victory Over Iran After Midterms — or Before
US President Donald Trump predicted that the United States would achieve victory over Iran either before or shortly after the November midterm elections, speaking at a campaign rally in Texas on Wednesday.
“I believe right after the election we'll win, but maybe before the election,” Trump said.
The remarks came as Trump launched an intensive campaign push in support of Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms, with Texas among the first stops on his schedule.
Trump once again recycled his claims about Iran’s military and economy, while complaining that Washington does not know who to deal with in Iran.