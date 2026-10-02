https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/unipolar-western-hegemony-crashes-into-brick-wall--expert-1124823742.html

Unipolar Western Hegemony Crashes Into Brick Wall — Expert

Unipolar Western Hegemony Crashes Into Brick Wall — Expert

Sputnik International

As global institutions like the UN, the IMF, and the WTO struggle to contain escalating world crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Valdai Discussion Club reflects a deep strategic grasp of major geopolitical trends, political analyst Hassan Hardan told Sputnik.

2026-10-02T08:54+0000

2026-10-02T08:54+0000

2026-10-02T08:54+0000

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vladimir putin

russia

the united nations (un)

world trade organization (wto)

imf

us

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With China, India, and Brazil emerging as new power centers, the world is entering a transitional phase, where Western dominance is fading, and rising powers will no longer sit on the sidelines of decision-making as mere spectators.Putin's remarks are also grounded in experience, the expert adds. Western sanctions against Russia exposed the danger of depending on US-led financial and trade instruments like SWIFT.Instead, Russia proposes an alternative where:The new world order, however, is unlikely to emerge from an international conference. Instead, it will take shape gradually — as the West refuses to relinquish its privileges within existing international institutions.Deep distrust between West and East, compounded by sharp polarization over national security and global stability, makes reaching common ground a hard task, Hardan concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/where-is-america-headed-the-end-of-hegemony-or-apocalypse-by-choice-1124052668.html

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vladimir putin, russia, the united nations (un), world trade organization (wto), imf, us