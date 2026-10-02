https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-asks-europe-to-help-plug-diesel-shortage-as-iran-war-hits-fuel-markets-1124822590.html

US Asks Europe to Help Plug Diesel Shortage as Iran War Hits Fuel Markets

US Asks Europe to Help Plug Diesel Shortage as Iran War Hits Fuel Markets

Sputnik International

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on European countries to make additional fuel supplies available as the United States struggles with a global diesel shortage and rising pressure on farmers, truckers and businesses.

2026-10-02T04:56+0000

2026-10-02T04:56+0000

2026-10-02T04:56+0000

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“American farmers, truckers, and businesses should not be left carrying the burden of a global diesel shortage. America is doing its part. We look to our allies to match their commitments with action,” Bessent wrote on X.Bessent’s appeal comes as the US-Israeli war against Iran continues to disrupt energy markets and increase pressure on fuel supplies.

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iran, treasury, us, israel, war, oil market, fuel, diesel, aggression, war of aggression