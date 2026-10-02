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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/us-escalates-financial-pressure-on-iran-targets-a7-network--treasury-1124822463.html
US Escalates Financial Pressure on Iran, Targets A7 Network — Treasury
US Escalates Financial Pressure on Iran, Targets A7 Network — Treasury
Sputnik International
The US Treasury has announced a new round of measures against the A7 Network under its “Operation Economic Outcast,” saying the financial network has been used by Iran to circumvent US sanctions and move funds through the international system.
2026-10-02T04:50+0000
2026-10-02T04:50+0000
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FinCEN proposed blocking fund transfers involving A7 sub-agents, while OFAC designated the network a “significant transnational criminal organization.” Treasury claims the network’s sub-agents processed more than $17 billion between January 2025 and June 2026 and were used in transactions linked to Iranian oil sales and procurement efforts.The designation means property and interests in property belonging to the network that fall under US jurisdiction are blocked, while transactions involving designated entities are generally prohibited unless authorized by OFAC.
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US Escalates Financial Pressure on Iran, Targets A7 Network — Treasury

04:50 GMT 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey AgarishevDepartment of the Treasury in Washington DC.
Department of the Treasury in Washington DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Agarishev
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The US Treasury has announced a new round of measures against the A7 Network under its “Operation Economic Outcast,” saying the financial network has been used by Iran to circumvent US sanctions and move funds through the international system.
FinCEN proposed blocking fund transfers involving A7 sub-agents, while OFAC designated the network a “significant transnational criminal organization.” Treasury claims the network’s sub-agents processed more than $17 billion between January 2025 and June 2026 and were used in transactions linked to Iranian oil sales and procurement efforts.
“Today’s action targeting A7 continues Treasury’s unprecedented efforts to isolate Iran and its financial enablers,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
The designation means property and interests in property belonging to the network that fall under US jurisdiction are blocked, while transactions involving designated entities are generally prohibited unless authorized by OFAC.
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