https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/trump-defends-prolonged-iran-war-after-earlier-two-or-three-weeks-timeline-1124827876.html

Trump Defends Prolonged Iran War After Earlier 'Two or Three Weeks' Timeline

Trump Defends Prolonged Iran War After Earlier 'Two or Three Weeks' Timeline

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump defended the continuing US war with Iran during a campaign rally in Oklahoma, arguing that his earlier prediction of a quick conclusion referred to what he described as the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capabilities rather than the end of US involvement.

2026-10-03T04:49+0000

2026-10-03T04:49+0000

2026-10-03T04:49+0000

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Trump acknowledged criticism over the length of the conflict, which has now continued for more than six months.He nevertheless made clear that Washington intends to continue the aggression.The remarks contrast with Trump’s answer on March 31, when he was asked directly whether the United States would be “gone or done with the war” within two weeks.Trump is currently campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections, with stops in traditionally Republican states including Oklahoma and Texas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/trump-calls-on-americans-to-endure-high-fuel-prices-as-war-on-iran-drags-on-1124827742.html

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