https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/trump-defends-prolonged-iran-war-after-earlier-two-or-three-weeks-timeline-1124827876.html
Trump Defends Prolonged Iran War After Earlier 'Two or Three Weeks' Timeline
Trump Defends Prolonged Iran War After Earlier 'Two or Three Weeks' Timeline
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump defended the continuing US war with Iran during a campaign rally in Oklahoma, arguing that his earlier prediction of a quick conclusion referred to what he described as the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capabilities rather than the end of US involvement.
2026-10-03T04:49+0000
2026-10-03T04:49+0000
2026-10-03T04:49+0000
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Trump acknowledged criticism over the length of the conflict, which has now continued for more than six months.He nevertheless made clear that Washington intends to continue the aggression.The remarks contrast with Trump’s answer on March 31, when he was asked directly whether the United States would be “gone or done with the war” within two weeks.Trump is currently campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections, with stops in traditionally Republican states including Oklahoma and Texas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261003/trump-calls-on-americans-to-endure-high-fuel-prices-as-war-on-iran-drags-on-1124827742.html
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Trump Defends Prolonged Iran War After Earlier 'Two or Three Weeks' Timeline
US President Donald Trump defended the continuing US war with Iran during a campaign rally in Oklahoma, arguing that his earlier prediction of a quick conclusion referred to what he described as the destruction of Iran’s nuclear capabilities rather than the end of US involvement.
Trump acknowledged criticism over the length of the conflict, which has now continued for more than six months.
“I said, two or three weeks,” Trump told supporters. He argued that the timeframe referred to his stated objective of preventing Iran from possessing nuclear weapons, claiming US B-2 bomber strikes had accomplished that goal.
He nevertheless made clear that Washington intends to continue the aggression.
“We’re cleaning up, we’re staying there,” Trump said.
The remarks contrast with Trump’s answer on March 31, when he was asked directly whether the United States would be “gone or done with the war” within two weeks.
“I think two or three weeks. Yeah,” Trump replied at the time.
Trump is currently campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections, with stops in traditionally Republican states including Oklahoma and Texas.