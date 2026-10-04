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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/hegseth-claims-us-dominance-over-hormuz-vows-indefinite-blockade-1124831383.html
Hegseth Claims US Dominance Over Hormuz, Vows Indefinite Blockade
Hegseth Claims US Dominance Over Hormuz, Vows Indefinite Blockade
Sputnik International
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Washington now controls the Strait of Hormuz and can maintain its blockade for as long as necessary, while warning Iran that further confrontation could come “the hard way.”
2026-10-04T04:57+0000
2026-10-04T04:57+0000
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“They don’t control it. We do. They have literally gotten nothing through. Our blockade has been ironclad,” Hegseth told reporters.He went further, claiming the United States “dominate[s]” the strategic waterway “in both an asymmetric and a conventional sense,” while dismissing Iran’s naval, air and surveillance capabilities.Hegseth also insisted that shipping throughput was running “almost at pre-war levels” and portrayed the US position around the strait as overwhelmingly strong.Independent shipping data, however, present a more complicated picture.Crude exports from the Gulf have recovered substantially in recent months, but producers have increasingly relied on alternative pipelines and ship-to-ship transfers outside the strait. Refined-product shipments remain sharply below pre-war volumes, with diesel and other fuel flows particularly constrained.Hegseth nevertheless suggested Washington was prepared to keep the blockade in place indefinitely.The US official also threatened further action if Tehran refused Washington’s demands, saying Iran could face “the hard way.”Iran has disputed US claims that Washington exercises uncontested control over the Strait of Hormuz and maintains that it retains significant leverage over the strategic waterway.The confrontation comes more than six months after the US-Israeli war against Iran began, despite repeated earlier suggestions from the Trump administration that the conflict could be resolved quickly.
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Hegseth Claims US Dominance Over Hormuz, Vows Indefinite Blockade

04:57 GMT 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonUS Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth claimed that Washington now controls the Strait of Hormuz and can maintain its blockade for as long as necessary, while warning Iran that further confrontation could come “the hard way.”
“They don’t control it. We do. They have literally gotten nothing through. Our blockade has been ironclad,” Hegseth told reporters.
He went further, claiming the United States “dominate[s]” the strategic waterway “in both an asymmetric and a conventional sense,” while dismissing Iran’s naval, air and surveillance capabilities.
Hegseth also insisted that shipping throughput was running “almost at pre-war levels” and portrayed the US position around the strait as overwhelmingly strong.
Independent shipping data, however, present a more complicated picture.
Crude exports from the Gulf have recovered substantially in recent months, but producers have increasingly relied on alternative pipelines and ship-to-ship transfers outside the strait. Refined-product shipments remain sharply below pre-war volumes, with diesel and other fuel flows particularly constrained.
Hegseth nevertheless suggested Washington was prepared to keep the blockade in place indefinitely.
“We can hold it as long as we need to. Trust me, we can adapt that as necessary,” he said.
The US official also threatened further action if Tehran refused Washington’s demands, saying Iran could face “the hard way.”
Iran has disputed US claims that Washington exercises uncontested control over the Strait of Hormuz and maintains that it retains significant leverage over the strategic waterway.
The confrontation comes more than six months after the US-Israeli war against Iran began, despite repeated earlier suggestions from the Trump administration that the conflict could be resolved quickly.
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