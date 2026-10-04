https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/kim-jong-un-oversees-1000-km-hypersonic-missile-drill-1124830910.html

Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill

Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch of an intermediate-range strategic missile from the DPRK’s eastern region toward the East Sea of Korea, KCNA reported.

2026-10-04T04:42+0000

2026-10-04T04:42+0000

2026-10-04T04:42+0000

military

kim jong un

military & intelligence

hypersonic missiles

hypersonic weapons

north korea

deterrent

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The drill tested the reliability, mobility and combat readiness of the country’s hypersonic strategic weapon system. KCNA said the missile flew 1,000 km before hitting its designated target.He added that the DPRK would continue strengthening its nuclear deterrent, calling it “indispensable for protecting national security and stability.”

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kim jong un, military & intelligence, hypersonic missiles, hypersonic weapons, north korea, deterrent