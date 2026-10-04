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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261004/kim-jong-un-oversees-1000-km-hypersonic-missile-drill-1124830910.html
Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill
Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch of an intermediate-range strategic missile from the DPRK’s eastern region toward the East Sea of Korea, KCNA reported.
2026-10-04T04:42+0000
2026-10-04T04:42+0000
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The drill tested the reliability, mobility and combat readiness of the country’s hypersonic strategic weapon system. KCNA said the missile flew 1,000 km before hitting its designated target.He added that the DPRK would continue strengthening its nuclear deterrent, calling it “indispensable for protecting national security and stability.”
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kim jong un, military & intelligence, hypersonic missiles, hypersonic weapons, north korea, deterrent
kim jong un, military & intelligence, hypersonic missiles, hypersonic weapons, north korea, deterrent

Kim Jong-un Oversees 1,000-km Hypersonic Missile Drill

04:42 GMT 04.10.2026
© Photo : KCNAKim Jong-un oversees hypersonic missile drill
Kim Jong-un oversees hypersonic missile drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally supervised the launch of an intermediate-range strategic missile from the DPRK’s eastern region toward the East Sea of Korea, KCNA reported.
The drill tested the reliability, mobility and combat readiness of the country’s hypersonic strategic weapon system. KCNA said the missile flew 1,000 km before hitting its designated target.
“Through today’s launching drill, the strategic missile soldiers have fully demonstrated their professional qualifications and counterattack posture,” Kim Jong-un said.
He added that the DPRK would continue strengthening its nuclear deterrent, calling it “indispensable for protecting national security and stability.”
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