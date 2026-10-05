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Lavrov Speaks at 8th Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
Lavrov Speaks at 8th Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
Sputnik International
The eighth meeting of the Moscow Format of consultations on Afghanistan is taking place in Moscow on Monday.
2026-10-05T08:20+0000
2026-10-05T08:20+0000
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Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the eighth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, which is now underway in the Russian capital on Monday.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the event will be attended by special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Delegations from Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests.The Afghan delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is expected to hold a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the event. Their talks will focus on current areas of bilateral cooperation.The Moscow meeting will prioritize political and economic engagement with Afghanistan, as well as stronger regional cooperation in combating terrorism and illegal drug trafficking, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.A joint statement is expected to be adopted following the meeting.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Lavrov addresses 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan
Sputnik International
Lavrov addresses 8th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan
2026-10-05T08:20+0000
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moscow, sergey lavrov, afghanistan, russia, russian foreign ministry, talks, видео
Lavrov Speaks at 8th Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
The eighth meeting of the Moscow Format of consultations on Afghanistan is taking place in Moscow on Monday.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addresses the eighth meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, which is now underway in the Russian capital on Monday.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the event will be attended by special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Delegations from Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests.
The Afghan delegation will be headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is expected to hold a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the event. Their talks will focus on current areas of bilateral cooperation.
The Moscow meeting will prioritize political and economic engagement with Afghanistan, as well as stronger regional cooperation in combating terrorism and illegal drug trafficking, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
A joint statement is expected to be adopted following the meeting.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!