https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/lula-vows-fresh-campaign-push-after-first-round-setback-1124835246.html
Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback
Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will launch a renewed campaign effort ahead of the October 25 runoff after falling short of the first-round victory he had expected.
2026-10-05T04:51+0000
2026-10-05T04:51+0000
2026-10-05T04:51+0000
americas
us
lula da silva
brazil
elections
presidential elections
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_0:213:3072:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_5e4264b97142ce9b5564392eb8c8cfbb.jpg
“The result is often unexpected, we didn’t get everything we wanted (…) I was convinced that I was going to win the election in the first round,” Lula said in São Paulo.Lula described rival Flávio Bolsonaro as representing “uncertainty for Brazil” and said his campaign would seek to expose what he alleges are Bolsonaro’s links to organized crime.With almost all ballots counted, Flávio Bolsonaro finished first with 47.09%, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received 45.08%.
americas
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122519868_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_10a911afc05cf8d7535fb11024999e97.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, lula da silva, brazil, elections, presidential elections
us, lula da silva, brazil, elections, presidential elections
Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will launch a renewed campaign effort ahead of the October 25 runoff after falling short of the first-round victory he had expected.
“The result is often unexpected, we didn’t get everything we wanted (…) I was convinced that I was going to win the election in the first round,” Lula said in São Paulo.
Lula described rival Flávio Bolsonaro as representing “uncertainty for Brazil” and said his campaign would seek to expose what he alleges are Bolsonaro’s links to organized crime.
With almost all ballots counted, Flávio Bolsonaro finished first with 47.09%, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received 45.08%.