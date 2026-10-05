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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/lula-vows-fresh-campaign-push-after-first-round-setback-1124835246.html
Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback
Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback
Sputnik International
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will launch a renewed campaign effort ahead of the October 25 runoff after falling short of the first-round victory he had expected.
2026-10-05T04:51+0000
2026-10-05T04:51+0000
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“The result is often unexpected, we didn’t get everything we wanted (…) I was convinced that I was going to win the election in the first round,” Lula said in São Paulo.Lula described rival Flávio Bolsonaro as representing “uncertainty for Brazil” and said his campaign would seek to expose what he alleges are Bolsonaro’s links to organized crime.With almost all ballots counted, Flávio Bolsonaro finished first with 47.09%, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received 45.08%.
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Lula Vows Fresh Campaign Push After First-Round Setback

04:51 GMT 05.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 17th annual BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will launch a renewed campaign effort ahead of the October 25 runoff after falling short of the first-round victory he had expected.
“The result is often unexpected, we didn’t get everything we wanted (…) I was convinced that I was going to win the election in the first round,” Lula said in São Paulo.
Lula described rival Flávio Bolsonaro as representing “uncertainty for Brazil” and said his campaign would seek to expose what he alleges are Bolsonaro’s links to organized crime.

With almost all ballots counted, Flávio Bolsonaro finished first with 47.09%, while President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received 45.08%.
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