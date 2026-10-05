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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russia-continues-to-strike-ukraines-energy-port-infrastructure-1124835367.html
Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure
Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure
Sputnik International
The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's energy and port infrastructure, as well as maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.
2026-10-05T05:22+0000
2026-10-05T05:22+0000
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Yesterday evening and tonight, the following were hit as a result of the strikes:📍 in the Kharkov region — the Kochetok electrical substation📍 in the Odessa region▫️ the Vilkovo port point, used for the transfer of military cargo▫️ fuel storage facilities at the port of Chernomorsk intended for supplying the Ukrainian army, and a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo was hit while transiting at sea south of the city of Odessa.
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Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure

05:22 GMT 05.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile strike on an enemy target.
Missile strike on an enemy target. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry
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The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's energy and port infrastructure, as well as maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.
Yesterday evening and tonight, the following were hit as a result of the strikes:
📍 in the Kharkov region — the Kochetok electrical substation
📍 in the Odessa region
▫️ the Vilkovo port point, used for the transfer of military cargo
▫️ fuel storage facilities at the port of Chernomorsk intended for supplying the Ukrainian army, and a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment.
In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo was hit while transiting at sea south of the city of Odessa.
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