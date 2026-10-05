https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/russia-continues-to-strike-ukraines-energy-port-infrastructure-1124835367.html

Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure

Russia Continues to Strike Ukraine's Energy, Port Infrastructure

Sputnik International

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukraine's energy and port infrastructure, as well as maritime vessels used in the interests of the Ukrainian army.

2026-10-05T05:22+0000

2026-10-05T05:22+0000

2026-10-05T05:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

odessa

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1e/1123036722_0:0:1860:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_76933306a16a044150beae451d663783.jpg

Yesterday evening and tonight, the following were hit as a result of the strikes:📍 in the Kharkov region — the Kochetok electrical substation📍 in the Odessa region▫️ the Vilkovo port point, used for the transfer of military cargo▫️ fuel storage facilities at the port of Chernomorsk intended for supplying the Ukrainian army, and a dry cargo vessel carrying military equipment.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo was hit while transiting at sea south of the city of Odessa.

ukraine

russia

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, odessa