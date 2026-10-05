https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/ukraines-public-debt-has-quadrupled-under-zelensky-1124838111.html

Ukraine's Public Debt Quadruples Under Zelensky's Watch

Ukraine's Public Debt Quadruples Under Zelensky's Watch

Sputnik International

Ukraine's public debt had climbed to $215.55B by the end of August 2026, compared with $47.1B when Vladimir Zelensky assumed office in May 2019, according to data from Ukraine's Finance Ministry and Sputnik's calculations.

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International financial institutions and foreign governments now supply the bulk of this debt, underscoring Kiev's increasing reliance on outside financing.The EU continues to be Ukraine's biggest creditor, making up over one-third of the nation's overall public debt.

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