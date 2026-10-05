https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/us-rushes-all-12-b-1-bombers-out-of-uk-base-amid-murky-threat-claims--reports-1124835139.html

US Rushes All 12 B-1 Bombers out of UK Base Amid Murky Threat Claims — Reports

US Rushes All 12 B-1 Bombers out of UK Base Amid Murky Threat Claims — Reports

Sputnik International

The US abruptly pulled all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford, a key base used for illegal US strikes on Iran, after commanders received new warnings about an alleged threat, The New York Times reported.

2026-10-05T04:36+0000

2026-10-05T04:36+0000

2026-10-05T04:36+0000

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The withdrawal was so urgent that some bombers departed while aerial refueling aircraft were still being scrambled to support their flights back to the US.The alarm follows a bizarre incident near Fairford: five men were arrested after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward the base. Eighty-five households were evacuated and bomb-disposal teams searched the vehicles.No explosives were found — only petrol — and all five suspects were subsequently released on bail.US and British officials have blamed Iran without publicly presenting evidence linking Tehran to the incident. Iran has denied any involvement.

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