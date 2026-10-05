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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261005/us-rushes-all-12-b-1-bombers-out-of-uk-base-amid-murky-threat-claims--reports-1124835139.html
US Rushes All 12 B-1 Bombers out of UK Base Amid Murky Threat Claims — Reports
US Rushes All 12 B-1 Bombers out of UK Base Amid Murky Threat Claims — Reports
Sputnik International
The US abruptly pulled all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford, a key base used for illegal US strikes on Iran, after commanders received new warnings about an alleged threat, The New York Times reported.
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The withdrawal was so urgent that some bombers departed while aerial refueling aircraft were still being scrambled to support their flights back to the US.The alarm follows a bizarre incident near Fairford: five men were arrested after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward the base. Eighty-five households were evacuated and bomb-disposal teams searched the vehicles.No explosives were found — only petrol — and all five suspects were subsequently released on bail.US and British officials have blamed Iran without publicly presenting evidence linking Tehran to the incident. Iran has denied any involvement.
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US Rushes All 12 B-1 Bombers out of UK Base Amid Murky Threat Claims — Reports

04:36 GMT 05.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantA US B1 Lancer bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026.
A US B1 Lancer bomber takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Thursday, March 26, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
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The US abruptly pulled all 12 B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford, a key base used for illegal US strikes on Iran, after commanders received new warnings about an alleged threat, The New York Times reported.
The withdrawal was so urgent that some bombers departed while aerial refueling aircraft were still being scrambled to support their flights back to the US.

The alarm follows a bizarre incident near Fairford: five men were arrested after three suspicious vans were spotted heading toward the base. Eighty-five households were evacuated and bomb-disposal teams searched the vehicles.

No explosives were found — only petrol — and all five suspects were subsequently released on bail.

US and British officials have blamed Iran without publicly presenting evidence linking Tehran to the incident. Iran has denied any involvement.
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