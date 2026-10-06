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Lavrov, East Timorese FM Bendito Freitas Face the Press After Moscow Talks
Lavrov, East Timorese FM Bendito Freitas Face the Press After Moscow Talks
Sputnik International
East Timorese Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas is on an official visit to Russia from October 4 to 6.
2026-10-06T10:05+0000
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Join Sputnik live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his East Timorese counterpart Bendito Freitas speak to the press in Moscow and spell out the results of their talks.In 2027, Russia and East Timor will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations — a bond that began on the day the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste declared its independence.On June 18, during a meeting with East Timorese Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Southeast Asian country "a promising partner for Russia in the Asia-Pacific region."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Lavrov, East Timorese FM Freitas face the press after Moscow talks
Sputnik International
Lavrov, East Timorese FM Freitas face the press after Moscow talks
2026-10-06T10:05+0000
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russia, timor-leste (east timor), sergey lavrov, moscow, press conference, видео
russia, timor-leste (east timor), sergey lavrov, moscow, press conference, видео
Lavrov, East Timorese FM Bendito Freitas Face the Press After Moscow Talks
East Timor's top diplomat Bendito Freitas is on an official visit to Russia from October 4 to 6.
Join Sputnik live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his East Timorese counterpart Bendito Freitas speak to the press in Moscow and spell out the results of their talks.
In 2027, Russia and East Timor will celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations — a bond that began on the day the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste declared its independence.
On June 18, during a meeting with East Timorese Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Southeast Asian country "a promising partner for Russia in the Asia-Pacific region."
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!