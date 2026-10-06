https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/lavrov-meets-with-east-timors-foreign-minister-bendito-freitas-1124840597.html
Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas
Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas
Sputnik International
East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas is visiting Moscow from October 4 to 6.
2026-10-06T09:13+0000
2026-10-06T09:13+0000
2026-10-06T09:13+0000
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Join Sputnik live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.The two top diplomats are expected to exchange views on a wide range of bilateral issues: from deepening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation to cultivating humanitarian ties.The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that over the past 24 years, friendly relations between Russia and East Timor have deepened steadily, anchored in mutual respect and trust. Cooperation between both nations is currently moving forward on all fronts, including dialogue between the foreign ministers of both nations, contacts between relevant agencies and interparliamentary collaboration.The Russian and East Timorese top diplomats last met on July 25, 2024, in Vientiane, on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meetings.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Lavrov meets with East Timor Foreign Minister Freitas in Moscow
Sputnik International
Lavrov meets with East Timor Foreign Minister Freitas in Moscow
2026-10-06T09:13+0000
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timor-leste (east timor), east, sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, asean, russia, moscow, talks, видео
Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas
East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas is visiting Moscow from October 4 to 6.
Join Sputnik live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.
The two top diplomats are expected to exchange views on a wide range of bilateral issues: from deepening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation to cultivating humanitarian ties.
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that over the past 24 years, friendly relations between Russia and East Timor have deepened steadily, anchored in mutual respect and trust. Cooperation between both nations is currently moving forward on all fronts, including dialogue between the foreign ministers of both nations, contacts between relevant agencies and interparliamentary collaboration.
The Russian and East Timorese top diplomats last met on July 25, 2024, in Vientiane, on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meetings.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!