https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/lavrov-meets-with-east-timors-foreign-minister-bendito-freitas-1124840597.html

Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas

Lavrov Meets With East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas

Sputnik International

East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas is visiting Moscow from October 4 to 6.

2026-10-06T09:13+0000

2026-10-06T09:13+0000

2026-10-06T09:13+0000

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Join Sputnik live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with East Timor’s Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas.The two top diplomats are expected to exchange views on a wide range of bilateral issues: from deepening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation to cultivating humanitarian ties.The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that over the past 24 years, friendly relations between Russia and East Timor have deepened steadily, anchored in mutual respect and trust. Cooperation between both nations is currently moving forward on all fronts, including dialogue between the foreign ministers of both nations, contacts between relevant agencies and interparliamentary collaboration.The Russian and East Timorese top diplomats last met on July 25, 2024, in Vientiane, on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial meetings.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

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Lavrov meets with East Timor Foreign Minister Freitas in Moscow Sputnik International Lavrov meets with East Timor Foreign Minister Freitas in Moscow 2026-10-06T09:13+0000 true PT1S

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