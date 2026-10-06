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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/police-arrest-us-marine-over-alleged-robbery-murder-in-okinawa--reports-1124840038.html
Police Arrest US Marine Over Alleged Robbery-Murder in Okinawa — Reports
Police Arrest US Marine Over Alleged Robbery-Murder in Okinawa — Reports
Sputnik International
A 20-year-old US Marine stationed at Futenma has been arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of killing and robbing a local woman, NHK reported.
2026-10-06T04:32+0000
2026-10-06T04:32+0000
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Police allege Devin Jacob Ballard killed 39-year-old Yagi Anna at a hotel in Naha and stole her wallet and other belongings. Investigators said she died from suffocation caused by pressure on the neck. Security footage reportedly shows a man resembling Ballard entering the room with the victim and later leaving with items.Japan lodged a formal protest with the US, demanding full cooperation with the investigation and tighter discipline among US military personnel.Around 100 people protested in Naha and Tokyo following the killing, BBC reported, amid longstanding anger over the US military presence in Okinawa.
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us, okinawa, us military, criminals, foreign criminals, japan, us hegemony, us bases, occupation, impunity

Police Arrest US Marine Over Alleged Robbery-Murder in Okinawa — Reports

04:32 GMT 06.10.2026
© AP PhotoSuspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff
Suspect in killing of 4 people, including 2 police officers, in Japan captured after standoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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A 20-year-old US Marine stationed at Futenma has been arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of killing and robbing a local woman, NHK reported.
Police allege Devin Jacob Ballard killed 39-year-old Yagi Anna at a hotel in Naha and stole her wallet and other belongings. Investigators said she died from suffocation caused by pressure on the neck. Security footage reportedly shows a man resembling Ballard entering the room with the victim and later leaving with items.

Japan lodged a formal protest with the US, demanding full cooperation with the investigation and tighter discipline among US military personnel.

Around 100 people protested in Naha and Tokyo following the killing, BBC reported, amid longstanding anger over the US military presence in Okinawa.
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