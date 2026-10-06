https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/trump-casts-his-war-against-iran-as-global-rescue-mission-predicts-quick-end-1124839571.html
Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End
Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, to portray the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a global rescue mission while predicting that the conflict would soon end.
2026-10-06T04:14+0000
2026-10-06T04:14+0000
2026-10-06T04:14+0000
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“The Middle East and Israel and everybody, we’re saving the world from what could be one of the worst tragedies ever,” Trump said.He again insisted that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.Trump then struck a more triumphalist tone over the military campaign:He also linked an end to the war with lower prices in the United States.“And your prices are going to come down,” Trump said.
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donald trump, us, nebraska, iran, war, war of aggression, attack, israel, iranian nuclear program, nuclear weapons
Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End
US President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, to portray the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a global rescue mission while predicting that the conflict would soon end.
“The Middle East and Israel and everybody, we’re saving the world from what could be one of the worst tragedies ever,” Trump said.
He again insisted that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Trump then struck a more triumphalist tone over the military campaign:
“You know, by the way, we’re kicking Iran’s ass. You do know that, right? It’s going to end one way or the other. It’s going to end very soon.”
He also linked an end to the war with lower prices in the United States.
“And your prices are going to come down,” Trump said.