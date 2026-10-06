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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/trump-casts-his-war-against-iran-as-global-rescue-mission-predicts-quick-end-1124839571.html
Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End
Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, to portray the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a global rescue mission while predicting that the conflict would soon end.
2026-10-06T04:14+0000
2026-10-06T04:14+0000
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“The Middle East and Israel and everybody, we’re saving the world from what could be one of the worst tragedies ever,” Trump said.He again insisted that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.Trump then struck a more triumphalist tone over the military campaign:He also linked an end to the war with lower prices in the United States.“And your prices are going to come down,” Trump said.
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Trump Casts His War Against Iran as Global Rescue Mission, Predicts Quick End

04:14 GMT 06.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks to House Republican lawmakers during their annual policy retreat, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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US President Donald Trump used a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, to portray the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran as a global rescue mission while predicting that the conflict would soon end.
“The Middle East and Israel and everybody, we’re saving the world from what could be one of the worst tragedies ever,” Trump said.
He again insisted that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
Trump then struck a more triumphalist tone over the military campaign:
“You know, by the way, we’re kicking Iran’s ass. You do know that, right? It’s going to end one way or the other. It’s going to end very soon.”
He also linked an end to the war with lower prices in the United States.
“And your prices are going to come down,” Trump said.
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