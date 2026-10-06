https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/turkiye-pakistan-prepare-rapid-military-deployment-in-saudi-arabia-1124839736.html

Turkiye, Pakistan Prepare Rapid Military Deployment in Saudi Arabia

Turkiye, Pakistan Prepare Rapid Military Deployment in Saudi Arabia

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye agreed at an emergency meeting in Riyadh to move toward the practical implementation of collective defense commitments under the Mecca Alliance for Defense.

2026-10-06T04:23+0000

2026-10-06T04:23+0000

2026-10-06T04:23+0000

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saudi arabia

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pakistan

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houthis

defense

defense alliance

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The parties said they would provide agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia under previously approved arrangements.The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral collective security pact signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan in the city of Mecca. Under its terms, an armed attack on any one of the three signatories is treated as an attack on all.

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turkiye

pakistan

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saudi arabia, turkiye, pakistan, houthis, houthis, defense, defense alliance, troops