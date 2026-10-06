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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261006/turkiye-pakistan-prepare-rapid-military-deployment-in-saudi-arabia-1124839736.html
Turkiye, Pakistan Prepare Rapid Military Deployment in Saudi Arabia
Turkiye, Pakistan Prepare Rapid Military Deployment in Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye agreed at an emergency meeting in Riyadh to move toward the practical implementation of collective defense commitments under the Mecca Alliance for Defense.
2026-10-06T04:23+0000
2026-10-06T04:23+0000
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The parties said they would provide agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia under previously approved arrangements.The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral collective security pact signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan in the city of Mecca. Under its terms, an armed attack on any one of the three signatories is treated as an attack on all.
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saudi arabia, turkiye, pakistan, houthis, houthis, defense, defense alliance, troops

Turkiye, Pakistan Prepare Rapid Military Deployment in Saudi Arabia

04:23 GMT 06.10.2026
© Sputnik / Pelagiya Tikhonova / Go to the mediabankWorld Defense Show in Riyadh
World Defense Show in Riyadh - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2026
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Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye agreed at an emergency meeting in Riyadh to move toward the practical implementation of collective defense commitments under the Mecca Alliance for Defense.
The parties said they would provide agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia under previously approved arrangements.
“The move is aimed at enhancing readiness, military integration, and the collective capacity to confront and counter threats,” the joint statement said.
The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is a trilateral collective security pact signed on August 7, 2026, by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan in the city of Mecca. Under its terms, an armed attack on any one of the three signatories is treated as an attack on all.
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