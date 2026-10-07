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Europe’s Military Budgets Explained
Europe’s Military Budgets Explained
Sputnik International
The data on NATO's European member states' defence investments reveals a trajectory of rapid and sustained military expansion.
2026-10-07T17:15+0000
2026-10-07T17:15+0000
2026-10-07T17:16+0000
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European NATO members doubled their collective military spending from $346 billion in 2021 to a projected $725 billion in 2026 - an increase of more than 109% in just five years. Sputnik has analyzed how their spending on defense changed from 2021 to today. With the overall budget reaching $725 billion in 2026, Germany is leading the race, aiming to allocate $147 billion for military purposes.
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Europe’s Military Budgets Explained
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Europe’s Military Budgets Explained
2026-10-07T17:15+0000
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Europe’s Military Budgets Explained
17:15 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 17:16 GMT 07.10.2026)
The data on NATO's European member states' defence investments reveals a trajectory of rapid and sustained military expansion.
European NATO members doubled their collective military spending from $346 billion in 2021 to a projected $725 billion in 2026 - an increase of more than 109% in just five years.
Sputnik has analyzed how their spending on defense changed from 2021 to today.
With the overall budget reaching $725 billion in 2026, Germany is leading the race, aiming to allocate $147 billion for military purposes.