https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/europes-military-budgets-explained-1124849799.html

Europe’s Military Budgets Explained

Europe’s Military Budgets Explained

Sputnik International

The data on NATO's European member states' defence investments reveals a trajectory of rapid and sustained military expansion.

2026-10-07T17:15+0000

2026-10-07T17:15+0000

2026-10-07T17:16+0000

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military & intelligence

european union (eu)

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European NATO members doubled their collective military spending from $346 billion in 2021 to a projected $725 billion in 2026 - an increase of more than 109% in just five years. Sputnik has analyzed how their spending on defense changed from 2021 to today. With the overall budget reaching $725 billion in 2026, Germany is leading the race, aiming to allocate $147 billion for military purposes.

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