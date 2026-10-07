https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-his-meeting-with-turkmenistans-foreign-minister-1124847012.html

Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Meeting With Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister

Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Meeting With Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

The meeting agenda covers key international issues and cooperation within the CIS. The session is taking place ahead of the CIS Council of Heads of State... 07.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-07T12:32+0000

2026-10-07T12:32+0000

2026-10-07T12:33+0000

world

sergey lavrov

rashid meredov

turkmenistan

cis

russia

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/1b/1122677774_0:0:3151:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7a184df51308eb250156176aa77bad.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

turkmenistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov holds press conference following his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Sputnik International Lavrov holds press conference following his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister 2026-10-07T12:32+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, rashid meredov, turkmenistan, cis, russia, видео