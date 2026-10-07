https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-his-meeting-with-turkmenistans-foreign-minister-1124847012.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Meeting With Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Meeting With Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The meeting agenda covers key international issues and cooperation within the CIS. The session is taking place ahead of the CIS Council of Heads of State... 07.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-07T12:32+0000
2026-10-07T12:32+0000
2026-10-07T12:33+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Lavrov holds press conference following his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Lavrov holds press conference following his meeting with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister
2026-10-07T12:32+0000
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sergey lavrov, rashid meredov, turkmenistan, cis, russia, видео
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following His Meeting With Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister
12:32 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 07.10.2026)
The meeting agenda covers key international issues and cooperation within the CIS. The session is taking place ahead of the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting, which will be held in Turkmenistan on October 9.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is holding a press conference following his talks with Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!