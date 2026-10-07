https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-hits-ships-involved-in-supporting-ukrainian-troops-overnight--1124845209.html

Russia Hits Ships Involved in Supporting Ukrainian Troops Overnight

Russia Hits Ships Involved in Supporting Ukrainian Troops Overnight

Sputnik International

he Russian armed forces struck naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2026-10-07T05:21+0000

2026-10-07T05:21+0000

2026-10-07T06:42+0000

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"As a result of a massive strike with precision weapons of land, sea and air bases, and unmanned aerial vehicles last night, the Russian armed forces also damaged port and ship repair infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry complex in Kiev, as well as in the Kiev, Chernigov, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, the statement read.

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