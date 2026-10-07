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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russia-hits-ships-involved-in-supporting-ukrainian-troops-overnight--1124845209.html
Russia Hits Ships Involved in Supporting Ukrainian Troops Overnight
Russia Hits Ships Involved in Supporting Ukrainian Troops Overnight
Sputnik International
he Russian armed forces struck naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-10-07T05:21+0000
2026-10-07T06:42+0000
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"As a result of a massive strike with precision weapons of land, sea and air bases, and unmanned aerial vehicles last night, the Russian armed forces also damaged port and ship repair infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry complex in Kiev, as well as in the Kiev, Chernigov, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, the statement read.
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Russia Hits Ships Involved in Supporting Ukrainian Troops Overnight

05:21 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 06:42 GMT 07.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces struck naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"As a result of a massive strike with precision weapons of land, sea and air bases, and unmanned aerial vehicles last night, the Russian armed forces also damaged port and ship repair infrastructure facilities in the Odessa region, as well as naval vessels involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck enterprises of Ukraine's defense industry complex in Kiev, as well as in the Kiev, Chernigov, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, the statement read.
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