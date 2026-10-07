https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russias-zakharova-condemns-use-of-force-against-french-student-protesters-1124844879.html

Russia Condemns Use of Force Against French Student Protesters

Russia Condemns Use of Force Against French Student Protesters

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned on Tuesday the use of force by French police against student protesters.

2026-10-07T03:58+0000

2026-10-07T03:58+0000

2026-10-07T04:58+0000

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maria zakharova

france

paris

european union (eu)

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"It is considered normal in Paris for the police to beat up their own children. What about the concerns and human rights issues at the Elysee Palace? I don’t hear a peep from [top EU diplomat] Kaja Kallas or the other inhabitants of the 'beautiful garden.' Speak up," Zakharova said on Telegram. High school students in France have been protesting against overloaded schedules and teacher shortages. Police have used tear gas and stun grenades to quell the protests in Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Nantes and Rennes. More than 6,000 people, most of them minors, have been detained.

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maria zakharova, france, paris, european union (eu)