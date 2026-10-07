https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/russias-zakharova-condemns-use-of-force-against-french-student-protesters-1124844879.html
Russia Condemns Use of Force Against French Student Protesters
Russia Condemns Use of Force Against French Student Protesters
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned on Tuesday the use of force by French police against student protesters.
2026-10-07T03:58+0000
2026-10-07T03:58+0000
2026-10-07T04:58+0000
world
maria zakharova
france
paris
european union (eu)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1d/1124375578_0:150:3111:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e86b5c25d82d0327dfd2144a12065a.jpg
"It is considered normal in Paris for the police to beat up their own children. What about the concerns and human rights issues at the Elysee Palace? I don’t hear a peep from [top EU diplomat] Kaja Kallas or the other inhabitants of the 'beautiful garden.' Speak up," Zakharova said on Telegram. High school students in France have been protesting against overloaded schedules and teacher shortages. Police have used tear gas and stun grenades to quell the protests in Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Nantes and Rennes. More than 6,000 people, most of them minors, have been detained.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/1d/1124375578_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee86ff88bb1eb2af043381ac304cf3f5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
maria zakharova, france, paris, european union (eu)
maria zakharova, france, paris, european union (eu)
Russia Condemns Use of Force Against French Student Protesters
03:58 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 04:58 GMT 07.10.2026)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the use of force by French police against student protesters.
"It is considered normal in Paris for the police to beat up their own children. What about the concerns and human rights issues at the Elysee Palace? I don’t hear a peep from [top EU diplomat] Kaja Kallas or the other inhabitants of the 'beautiful garden.' Speak up," Zakharova said on Telegram.
High school students in France have been protesting against overloaded schedules and teacher shortages. Police have used tear gas and stun grenades to quell the protests in Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Nantes and Rennes. More than 6,000 people, most of them minors, have been detained.