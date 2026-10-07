https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/trump-says-he-plans-to-hold-phone-conversation-with-putin-in-near-future-1124844662.html

Trump Says He Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin in Near Future

Trump Says He Plans to Hold Phone Conversation With Putin in Near Future

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that he is going to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future.

2026-10-07T03:11+0000

2026-10-07T03:11+0000

2026-10-07T04:11+0000

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"I have a call scheduled," Trump told reporters. "Very soon," he added.President Trump confirmed that he is still working on resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, saying it will conclude "pretty soon.""Believe it or not, it doesn't look like it, but it's actually getting closer [to the end]."

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