https://sputnikglobe.com/20261007/ukraines-external-debt-rises-by-almost-500-under-zelensky-1124844761.html

Ukraine's External Debt Rises by Almost 500% Under Zelensky

Ukraine's External Debt Rises by Almost 500% Under Zelensky

Sputnik International

Ukraine's external public debt has increased by nearly 500% since late May 2019, when Vladimir Zelensky came to power, according to statistical data analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-10-07T03:36+0000

2026-10-07T03:36+0000

2026-10-07T04:12+0000

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According to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry, the external public debt stood at 1.3 trillion hryvnias ($29 billion) at the end of May 2019. The latest report indicated that it had risen to 7.5 trillion ($168 billion) by August 2026. "As of August 31, 2026, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt totaled 9,602.89 billion hryvnias, or 215.55 billion US dollars (185.1 billion euros), specifically: state and state-guaranteed external debt amounted to 7,537.71 billion hryvnias," the Finance Ministry 's brief read. Ukraine's external debt now accounts for 78.5% of its total public debt. In May 2019, that figure was 62.14%. The ministry said that the public debt would reach 10 trillion hryvnias, or $226 billion, by the end of this year. The draft state budget for 2027 projects a deficit of $37 billion and an increase in public debt to as much as $276 billion. For the past few years, Ukraine has been running a record budget deficit and relying on the West to finance its everyday public expenses. The country's budget for this year was adopted with a deficit of $45 billion.

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