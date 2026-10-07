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US Takes Into Account Russia's Stance on Holding Trilateral Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
US Takes Into Account Russia's Stance on Holding Trilateral Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The United States took into account Russia's stance on holding trilateral talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
2026-10-07T13:09+0000
2026-10-07T13:12+0000
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The United States had offered to organize trilateral negotiations, and Moscow had agreed on the understanding that parliamentary elections should be held. Immediately after that, Kiev began doing everything to disrupt the elections to the State Duma during all three days, Lavrov noted. "We have indicated that in such circumstances we want to understand what proposals Zelensky will send his parlementaires with. This is very important to us, and the US side has taken note of our arguments," Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers.'Europe is clearly taking the revival of Nazism lightly'"We have a unified position on the need to preserve historical memory, especially in conditions when Europe is clearly taking lightly the revival of Nazism, practiced in a number of countries with the connivance of their ruling circles," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.
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US Takes Into Account Russia's Stance on Holding Trilateral Talks on Ukraine - Lavrov

13:09 GMT 07.10.2026 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 07.10.2026)
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AWAZA, Turkmenistan (Sputnik) - The United States took into account Russia's stance on holding trilateral talks on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
The United States had offered to organize trilateral negotiations, and Moscow had agreed on the understanding that parliamentary elections should be held. Immediately after that, Kiev began doing everything to disrupt the elections to the State Duma during all three days, Lavrov noted.
"We have indicated that in such circumstances we want to understand what proposals Zelensky will send his parlementaires with. This is very important to us, and the US side has taken note of our arguments," Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers.
'Europe is clearly taking the revival of Nazism lightly'

"We have a unified position on the need to preserve historical memory, especially in conditions when Europe is clearly taking lightly the revival of Nazism, practiced in a number of countries with the connivance of their ruling circles," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference following the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states.
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