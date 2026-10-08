International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iran-oman-agree-on-safe-passage-routes-through-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124850278.html
Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have agreed on safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz and will report this information to an international body, Press TV reported on Thursday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
2026-10-08T03:14+0000
2026-10-08T05:05+0000
us-israel war on iran
middle east
iranian foreign ministry
strait of hormuz
iran
oman
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124004110_0:131:3177:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_f45f18f0a37ce0dfd166a623a8d705bb.jpg
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
strait of hormuz
iran
oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/11/1124004110_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_50d949ef04fb63869985c8a4321933d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, iranian foreign ministry, strait of hormuz, iran, oman
middle east, iranian foreign ministry, strait of hormuz, iran, oman

Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports

03:14 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 08.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliA tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman
A tourist couple watches the mountains in south of the Strait of Hormuz as the trading dhows and ships are docked on the Persian Gulf waters near the town of Khasab, in Oman - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
Subscribe
Iran and Oman have agreed on safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz and will report this information to an international body, Press TV reported on Thursday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала