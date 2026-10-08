https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iran-oman-agree-on-safe-passage-routes-through-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124850278.html
Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have agreed on safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz and will report this information to an international body, Press TV reported on Thursday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
2026-10-08T03:14+0000
2026-10-08T03:14+0000
2026-10-08T05:05+0000
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On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports
03:14 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 05:05 GMT 08.10.2026)
Iran and Oman have agreed on safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz and will report this information to an international body, Press TV reported on Thursday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.