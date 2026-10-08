https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iran-oman-agree-on-safe-passage-routes-through-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124850278.html

Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Iran, Oman Agree on Safe Passage Routes Through Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

Iran and Oman have agreed on safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz and will report this information to an international body, Press TV reported on Thursday, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

2026-10-08T03:14+0000

2026-10-08T03:14+0000

2026-10-08T05:05+0000

us-israel war on iran

middle east

iranian foreign ministry

strait of hormuz

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On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.

strait of hormuz

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middle east, iranian foreign ministry, strait of hormuz, iran, oman