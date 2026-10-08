https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-arrives-in-turkmenistan-on-working-visit-1124850418.html
Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit
Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit
Sputnik International
The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
world
vladimir putin
turkmenistan
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0c/1124724977_0:0:2898:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_2cbdc9f317c2fdc464c898f21e4b82f1.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on a working visit.The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.Follow our live broadcast to find out more!
turkmenistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0c/1124724977_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d845ec066841239e4a91a5eb7ef74ea.jpg
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
Sputnik International
Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, turkmenistan, russia, видео
vladimir putin, turkmenistan, russia, видео
Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on Thursday, October 8.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on a working visit.
The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.
Follow our live broadcast to find out more!