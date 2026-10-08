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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-arrives-in-turkmenistan-on-working-visit-1124850418.html
Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit
Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit
Sputnik International
The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
2026-10-08T14:54+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on a working visit.The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.Follow our live broadcast to find out more!
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Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
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Putin arrives in Turkmenistan on working visit
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vladimir putin, turkmenistan, russia, видео
vladimir putin, turkmenistan, russia, видео

Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit

14:54 GMT 08.10.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on Thursday, October 8.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on a working visit.
The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.
Follow our live broadcast to find out more!
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