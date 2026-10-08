https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/putin-arrives-in-turkmenistan-on-working-visit-1124850418.html

Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit

Putin Arrives in Turkmenistan on Working Visit

Sputnik International

The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.

2026-10-08T14:54+0000

2026-10-08T14:54+0000

2026-10-08T14:54+0000

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vladimir putin

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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast as Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in Turkmenistan on a working visit.The Russian leader plans to take part in the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran.Follow our live broadcast to find out more!

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