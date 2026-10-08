https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/riyadh-launches-82-strikes-against-houthis-following-attacks-on-its-airports---coalition-1124850168.html
Riyadh Launches 82 Strikes Against Houthis Following Attacks on Its Airports - Coalition
Riyadh Launches 82 Strikes Against Houthis Following Attacks on Its Airports - Coalition
Sputnik International
The Saudi-led coalition against Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said it had launched 82 strikes on Houthi positions in response to attacks on airports in Abha and Riyadh.
2026-10-08T03:56+0000
2026-10-08T03:56+0000
2026-10-08T05:04+0000
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On Wednesday, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said that three people, all foreigners, were killed and 36 were injured in attacks on two international airports in the cities of Abha and Riyadh. "The brutal attacks by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on civilian and civilian objects in the Kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport will not go unpunished. Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of (82) legitimate military targets belonging to the Terrorist Houthi Militia across the governorates of (Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma'rib)," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on Wednesday. According to the statement, 11 ballistic missile depots, as well as command and communications centers, were hit.
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Riyadh Launches 82 Strikes Against Houthis Following Attacks on Its Airports - Coalition
03:56 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 08.10.2026)
The Saudi-led coalition against Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said it had launched 82 strikes on Houthi positions in response to attacks on airports in Abha and Riyadh.
On Wednesday, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said that three people, all foreigners, were killed and 36 were injured in attacks on two international airports in the cities of Abha and Riyadh.
"The brutal attacks by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on civilian and civilian objects in the Kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport will not go unpunished. Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of (82) legitimate military targets belonging to the Terrorist Houthi Militia across the governorates of (Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma'rib)," coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on Wednesday.
According to the statement, 11 ballistic missile depots, as well as command and communications centers, were hit.