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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/white-house-directs-pentagon-to-prepare-options-for-strikes-on-iran--reports-1124850042.html
White House Directs Pentagon to Prepare Options for Strikes on Iran – Reports
White House Directs Pentagon to Prepare Options for Strikes on Iran – Reports
Sputnik International
The White House has directed the US Department of War to prepare options for strikes on Iran ahead of the midterm congressional elections, The Atlantic reported on Wednesday, citing two administration officials.
2026-10-08T03:35+0000
2026-10-08T05:03+0000
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On Tuesday, Trump said that the United Stated had to conclude the conflict with Iran "the nice way or the not nice way." US Central Command (CENTCOM) is developing the plans, the report read, adding that the discussions on the scope and objectives of potential strikes are still ongoing. The move reportedly demonstrates Trump's desire to lower gasoline prices and achieve progress in the conflict before the midterms. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The United States will hold midterm congressional elections on November 3, during which, according to analysts, the Republicans risk losing control of the House of Representatives to Democrats. Experts attribute the potential loss of the congressional majority to the administration's declining approval ratings amid the military campaign against Iran, as well as rising prices.
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White House Directs Pentagon to Prepare Options for Strikes on Iran – Reports

03:35 GMT 08.10.2026 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 08.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Kevin WolfThe US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington.
The US Department of Defense logo is seen on the wall in the Press Briefing room at the Pentagon, Oct. 29, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2026
© AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
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The White House has directed the US Department of War to prepare options for strikes on Iran ahead of the midterm congressional elections, The Atlantic reported on Wednesday, citing two administration officials.
On Tuesday, Trump said that the United Stated had to conclude the conflict with Iran "the nice way or the not nice way."
US Central Command (CENTCOM) is developing the plans, the report read, adding that the discussions on the scope and objectives of potential strikes are still ongoing.
The move reportedly demonstrates Trump's desire to lower gasoline prices and achieve progress in the conflict before the midterms.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The United States will hold midterm congressional elections on November 3, during which, according to analysts, the Republicans risk losing control of the House of Representatives to Democrats. Experts attribute the potential loss of the congressional majority to the administration's declining approval ratings amid the military campaign against Iran, as well as rising prices.
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