https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/white-house-directs-pentagon-to-prepare-options-for-strikes-on-iran--reports-1124850042.html

White House Directs Pentagon to Prepare Options for Strikes on Iran – Reports

White House Directs Pentagon to Prepare Options for Strikes on Iran – Reports

Sputnik International

The White House has directed the US Department of War to prepare options for strikes on Iran ahead of the midterm congressional elections, The Atlantic reported on Wednesday, citing two administration officials.

2026-10-08T03:35+0000

2026-10-08T03:35+0000

2026-10-08T05:03+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

us central command (centcom)

pentagon

iran

us-iran relations

donald trump

israel

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/06/1122738164_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dd5fd4eba5fbe145df54743eaa4fa2d4.jpg

On Tuesday, Trump said that the United Stated had to conclude the conflict with Iran "the nice way or the not nice way." US Central Command (CENTCOM) is developing the plans, the report read, adding that the discussions on the scope and objectives of potential strikes are still ongoing. The move reportedly demonstrates Trump's desire to lower gasoline prices and achieve progress in the conflict before the midterms. On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The United States will hold midterm congressional elections on November 3, during which, according to analysts, the Republicans risk losing control of the House of Representatives to Democrats. Experts attribute the potential loss of the congressional majority to the administration's declining approval ratings amid the military campaign against Iran, as well as rising prices.

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us central command (centcom), pentagon, iran, us-iran relations, donald trump, israel