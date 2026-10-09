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Bessent Vows US Debt Plan 'Right After the Midterms'
Bessent Vows US Debt Plan 'Right After the Midterms'
Sputnik International
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the administration will unveil a fiscal consolidation plan immediately after the November elections — acknowledging the national debt has climbed to roughly $41 trillion.
2026-10-09T03:51+0000
2026-10-09T03:51+0000
2026-10-09T04:32+0000
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"The president and I are working on a fiscal consolidation plan. I think we're going to unveil that right after the midterm," he told Newsmax.Although debt-service costs have reached $1.2–1.3 trillion per year, Bessent said that continuous economic growth is the solution to both the debt and the federal budget deficit.
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Bessent Vows US Debt Plan 'Right After the Midterms'
03:51 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 09.10.2026)
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the administration will unveil a fiscal consolidation plan immediately after the November elections — acknowledging the national debt has climbed to roughly $41 trillion.
"The president and I are working on a fiscal consolidation plan. I think we're going to unveil that right after the midterm," he told Newsmax.
Although debt-service costs have reached $1.2–1.3 trillion per year, Bessent said that continuous economic growth is the solution to both the debt and the federal budget deficit.