https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/bessent-vows-us-debt-plan-right-after-the-midterms-1124854510.html

Bessent Vows US Debt Plan 'Right After the Midterms'

Bessent Vows US Debt Plan 'Right After the Midterms'

Sputnik International

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the administration will unveil a fiscal consolidation plan immediately after the November elections — acknowledging the national debt has climbed to roughly $41 trillion.

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"The president and I are working on a fiscal consolidation plan. I think we're going to unveil that right after the midterm," he told Newsmax.Although debt-service costs have reached $1.2–1.3 trillion per year, Bessent said that continuous economic growth is the solution to both the debt and the federal budget deficit.

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