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Putin and Trump Expected to Speak Soon – Kremlin
Putin and Trump Expected to Speak Soon – Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a phone call shortly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-10-09T12:44+0000
2026-10-09T12:44+0000
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Peskov also said Moscow would welcome US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner if they decide to share the results of their talks with Ukrainian representatives in the US. However, the Kremlin has not confirmed whether the two American negotiators will visit Moscow in October. Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials in Miami on Friday to discuss new proposals for resolving the conflict.
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Putin and Trump Expected to Speak Soon – Kremlin

12:44 GMT 09.10.2026
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks by phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a phone call shortly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov also said Moscow would welcome US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner if they decide to share the results of their talks with Ukrainian representatives in the US.
However, the Kremlin has not confirmed whether the two American negotiators will visit Moscow in October.
Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials in Miami on Friday to discuss new proposals for resolving the conflict.
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