https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/putin-and-trump-expected-to-speak-soon--kremlin-1124856715.html

Putin and Trump Expected to Speak Soon – Kremlin

Putin and Trump Expected to Speak Soon – Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to hold a phone call shortly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-10-09T12:44+0000

2026-10-09T12:44+0000

2026-10-09T12:44+0000

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Peskov also said Moscow would welcome US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner if they decide to share the results of their talks with Ukrainian representatives in the US. However, the Kremlin has not confirmed whether the two American negotiators will visit Moscow in October. Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to meet Ukrainian officials in Miami on Friday to discuss new proposals for resolving the conflict.

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vladimir putin, dmitry peskov, steve witkoff, kremlin, ukraine, donald trump, russia, us, jared kushner