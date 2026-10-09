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Putin: Russia-CIS Trade Turnover in 2025 Exceeded $110 Billion, Continues to Grow
Putin: Russia-CIS Trade Turnover in 2025 Exceeded $110 Billion, Continues to Grow
Sputnik International
TURKMENBASY, Turkmenistan, October 9 (Sputnik) - Russia-CIS trade turnover exceeded $110 billion last year and continued to grow this year, Russian President... 09.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-09T07:36+0000
2026-10-09T07:36+0000
2026-10-09T07:39+0000
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"The work is underway. It is noteworthy that by the end of 2025, trade turnover between Russia and the CIS member states exceeded $110 billion. And in the first half of the current year it increased by another 19%," Putin said.The Commonwealth of Independent States can achieve much greater success if it follows the path of removing trade barriers, Putin said.Vladimir Putin also invited his CIS counterparts to a traditional New Year's Eve informal summit in St. Petersburg.The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member states is being held on October 9 in the national tourist zone Avaza in Turkmenistan. On the agenda is summing up the results of interaction among the member states in connection with the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth, and adopting documents envisaging expanded cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. As part of the meeting, representatives of state authorities will also discuss strengthening coordination on the foreign policy track.
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Putin: Russia-CIS Trade Turnover in 2025 Exceeded $110 Billion, Continues to Grow
07:36 GMT 09.10.2026 (Updated: 07:39 GMT 09.10.2026)
TURKMENBASY, Turkmenistan, October 9 (Sputnik) - Russia-CIS trade turnover exceeded $110 billion last year and continued to grow this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a narrow-format meeting of CIS leaders.
"The work is underway. It is noteworthy that by the end of 2025, trade turnover between Russia and the CIS member states exceeded $110 billion. And in the first half of the current year it increased by another 19%," Putin said.
The Commonwealth of Independent States can achieve much greater success if it follows the path of removing trade barriers, Putin said.
Vladimir Putin also invited his CIS counterparts to a traditional New Year's Eve informal summit in St. Petersburg.
"Of course, by good tradition, dear friends, I would like to invite all of you to St. Petersburg on December 21. As usual, where we traditionally gather for an informal friendly meeting," Putin said at a meeting of the CIS leaders in a narrow format.
The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member states is being held on October 9 in the national tourist zone Avaza in Turkmenistan.
On the agenda is summing up the results of interaction among the member states in connection with the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth, and adopting documents envisaging expanded cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
As part of the meeting, representatives of state authorities will also discuss strengthening coordination on the foreign policy track.