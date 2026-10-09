https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/putin-russia-cis-trade-turnover-in-2025-exceeded-110-billion-continues-to-grow-1124855022.html

Putin: Russia-CIS Trade Turnover in 2025 Exceeded $110 Billion, Continues to Grow

Putin: Russia-CIS Trade Turnover in 2025 Exceeded $110 Billion, Continues to Grow

Sputnik International

TURKMENBASY, Turkmenistan, October 9 (Sputnik) - Russia-CIS trade turnover exceeded $110 billion last year and continued to grow this year, Russian President... 09.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-09T07:36+0000

2026-10-09T07:36+0000

2026-10-09T07:39+0000

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"The work is underway. It is noteworthy that by the end of 2025, trade turnover between Russia and the CIS member states exceeded $110 billion. And in the first half of the current year it increased by another 19%," Putin said.The Commonwealth of Independent States can achieve much greater success if it follows the path of removing trade barriers, Putin said.Vladimir Putin also invited his CIS counterparts to a traditional New Year's Eve informal summit in St. Petersburg.The meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member states is being held on October 9 in the national tourist zone Avaza in Turkmenistan. On the agenda is summing up the results of interaction among the member states in connection with the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Commonwealth, and adopting documents envisaging expanded cooperation and interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres. As part of the meeting, representatives of state authorities will also discuss strengthening coordination on the foreign policy track.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/putin-to-attend-cis-summit-in-turkmenistan-1124854630.html

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