https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/russia-china-trade-to-reach-record-270275-billion-by-yearend---deputy-pms-office-1124854388.html

Russia-China Trade to Reach Record $270–275 Billion by Yearend - Deputy PM’s Office

Russia-China Trade to Reach Record $270–275 Billion by Yearend - Deputy PM’s Office

Sputnik International

Trade turnover between Russia and China is set to reach a record high of $270–275 billion by the end of the year, the office of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in a statement.

2026-10-09T03:32+0000

2026-10-09T03:32+0000

2026-10-09T04:29+0000

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On Thursday, Chernyshenko held a working meeting with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Hanhui to discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, transport, and tourism. "We forecast a record high in trade turnover for the year - $270–275 billion. We expect to fulfill our leaders' directive to reach a trade volume of $300 billion by 2030," the office quoted Chernyshenko as saying. The deputy prime minister said bilateral trade reached a record high during the first seven months of 2026. "Under the leadership of PRC President Xi Jinping, China is achieving impressive successes in the socio-economic and scientific-technical spheres and making a significant contribution to addressing key issues on the regional and global agenda," Chernyshenko said. He said relations between the two countries are developing at an unprecedentedly high level, adding that Russia and China are systematically implementing major joint projects in various areas.

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