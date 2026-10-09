https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/trump-announces-diesel-supply-deal-with-putin-following-phone-call-1124858413.html

Trump Announces Diesel Supply Deal With Putin Following Phone Call

Trump Announces Diesel Supply Deal With Putin Following Phone Call

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump says he reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call for Russia to supply diesel fuel to American and global markets.

2026-10-09T18:55+0000

2026-10-09T18:55+0000

2026-10-09T19:04+0000

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Russia will deliver more than 300,000 tons immediately, followed by 500,000 tons in November and another 1 million tons shortly afterward, he wrote on Truth Social.Trump also announced plans for an additional 3 million tons of Russian diesel, depending on the condition of Russia's refineries, claiming the agreement would help bring down fuel prices in the US and worldwide.Following the announcement, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced a temporary general license allowing Russian diesel supplies to global markets, effective immediately at Trump's direction.Trump believes the deliveries would help bring down diesel prices in the US and worldwide amid rising fuel costs and disruptions to global energy markets.

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