https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-economist-sachs-calls-on-west-to-abandon-expansion-of-nato-to-east-1124858265.html
US Economist Sachs Calls on West to Abandon Expansion of NATO to East
US Economist Sachs Calls on West to Abandon Expansion of NATO to East
Sputnik International
The West should publicly announce its rejection of further NATO expansion to the East and exclude the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining the alliance, a prominent US economist and the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Jeffrey Sachs, told Sputnik.
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"The war will end when the West finally says publicly the following: NATO enlargement eastward is over. Ukraine and Georgia (and any other countries in Russia's neighborhood) will not join NATO," Sachs said. The West also needs to recognize Ukraine's neutral status and abandon the deployment of European troops on its territory both during and after the conflict, the economist opined. Sachs also believes that the future peace agreement should be approved by the UN Security Council. "These principles for peace are straightforward and years overdue," he added. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is not on the agenda. Russia has repeatedly given Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status as one of the conditions for settling the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's neutral status remains Russia's goal and recalled that this status is enshrined in the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine.
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US Economist Sachs Calls on West to Abandon Expansion of NATO to East
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The West should publicly announce its rejection of further NATO expansion to the East and exclude the possibility of Ukraine and Georgia joining the alliance, a prominent US economist and the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, Jeffrey Sachs, told Sputnik.
"The war will end when the West finally says publicly the following: NATO enlargement eastward is over. Ukraine and Georgia (and any other countries in Russia's neighborhood) will not join NATO," Sachs said.
The West also needs to recognize Ukraine's neutral status and abandon the deployment of European troops on its territory both during and after the conflict, the economist opined.
Sachs also believes that the future peace agreement should be approved by the UN Security Council.
"These principles for peace are straightforward and years overdue," he added.
On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine's possible admission to NATO is not on the agenda.
Russia has repeatedly given Ukraine's neutral and non-bloc status as one of the conditions for settling the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine's neutral status remains Russia's goal and recalled that this status is enshrined in the Declaration on the State Sovereignty of Ukraine.