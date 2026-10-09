https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-journalist-to-understand-ukrainian-conflict-listen-to-donbass-residents-1124854887.html
US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents
US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents
Sputnik International
People in the West need to hear firsthand testimony from local residents in Donbass, American journalist Sarah Marie Beals told Sputnik.
2026-10-09T06:33+0000
2026-10-09T06:33+0000
2026-10-09T06:33+0000
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Beals, who has followed events in Donbass since 2014, traveled through the region with other foreign journalists in September, speaking with ordinary people.In Starobelsk, she met students who survived a deadly Ukrainian attack in May. A drone strike on their dormitory killed 21 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area.Personal conversations with those who have lived through years of fighting yield insights that media reports and statistics alone cannot provide, noted the journalist.She urged the West to "hear directly from the people of Donbass" before drawing conclusions about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-journalist-calls-ukrainian-attack-on-krasnodar-barbaric-act-1124624411.html
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US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents
People in the West need to hear firsthand testimony from local residents in Donbass, American journalist Sarah Marie Beals told Sputnik.
Beals, who has followed events in Donbass since 2014, traveled through the region with other foreign journalists in September, speaking with ordinary people.
In Starobelsk, she met students who survived a deadly Ukrainian attack in May. A drone strike on their dormitory killed 21 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area.
Personal conversations with those who have lived through years of fighting yield insights that media reports and statistics alone cannot provide, noted the journalist.
She urged the West to "hear directly from the people of Donbass" before drawing conclusions about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.