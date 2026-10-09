https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-journalist-to-understand-ukrainian-conflict-listen-to-donbass-residents-1124854887.html

US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents

US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents

Sputnik International

People in the West need to hear firsthand testimony from local residents in Donbass, American journalist Sarah Marie Beals told Sputnik.

2026-10-09T06:33+0000

2026-10-09T06:33+0000

2026-10-09T06:33+0000

world

donbass

ukraine

west

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095369461_0:158:567:477_1920x0_80_0_0_112df4116678f6ca7601cdc57500ba69.jpg

Beals, who has followed events in Donbass since 2014, traveled through the region with other foreign journalists in September, speaking with ordinary people.In Starobelsk, she met students who survived a deadly Ukrainian attack in May. A drone strike on their dormitory killed 21 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area.Personal conversations with those who have lived through years of fighting yield insights that media reports and statistics alone cannot provide, noted the journalist.She urged the West to "hear directly from the people of Donbass" before drawing conclusions about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-journalist-calls-ukrainian-attack-on-krasnodar-barbaric-act-1124624411.html

donbass

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, ukraine, west