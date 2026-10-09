International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/us-journalist-to-understand-ukrainian-conflict-listen-to-donbass-residents-1124854887.html
US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents
US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents
Sputnik International
People in the West need to hear firsthand testimony from local residents in Donbass, American journalist Sarah Marie Beals told Sputnik.
2026-10-09T06:33+0000
2026-10-09T06:33+0000
world
donbass
ukraine
west
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095369461_0:158:567:477_1920x0_80_0_0_112df4116678f6ca7601cdc57500ba69.jpg
Beals, who has followed events in Donbass since 2014, traveled through the region with other foreign journalists in September, speaking with ordinary people.In Starobelsk, she met students who survived a deadly Ukrainian attack in May. A drone strike on their dormitory killed 21 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area.Personal conversations with those who have lived through years of fighting yield insights that media reports and statistics alone cannot provide, noted the journalist.She urged the West to "hear directly from the people of Donbass" before drawing conclusions about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/us-journalist-calls-ukrainian-attack-on-krasnodar-barbaric-act-1124624411.html
donbass
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/09/1095369461_0:105:567:530_1920x0_80_0_0_edc7811e77fa691e950332bca45fedee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, ukraine, west
donbass, ukraine, west

US Journalist: To Understand Ukrainian Conflict, Listen to Donbass Residents

06:33 GMT 09.10.2026
© Photo : Evdokiya SheremetevaPervomaisk. December 2014.
Pervomaisk. December 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2026
© Photo : Evdokiya Sheremeteva
Subscribe
People in the West need to hear firsthand testimony from local residents in Donbass, American journalist Sarah Marie Beals told Sputnik.
Beals, who has followed events in Donbass since 2014, traveled through the region with other foreign journalists in September, speaking with ordinary people.
In Starobelsk, she met students who survived a deadly Ukrainian attack in May. A drone strike on their dormitory killed 21 people and wounded more than 40, with a missile hitting a residential area.
Personal conversations with those who have lived through years of fighting yield insights that media reports and statistics alone cannot provide, noted the journalist.
She urged the West to "hear directly from the people of Donbass" before drawing conclusions about the nature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
An ambulance in Russia. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Journalist Calls Ukrainian Attack on Krasnodar 'Barbaric' Act
24 August, 14:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала