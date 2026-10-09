https://sputnikglobe.com/20261009/witkoff-and-kushner-may-visit-moscow-later-in-october-to-hold-talks-with-putin---reports-1124854280.html

Witkoff and Kushner May Visit Moscow Later in October to Hold Talks With Putin - Reports

Witkoff and Kushner May Visit Moscow Later in October to Hold Talks With Putin - Reports

Sputnik International

US special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner may visit Moscow later in October to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Axios reported, citing a source.

2026-10-09T03:16+0000

2026-10-09T03:16+0000

2026-10-09T04:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

steve witkoff

jared kushner

russia

us-russia relations

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

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US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to discuss with a Ukrainian delegation a new unified proposal to settle the conflict, a senior US administration official told RIA Novosti on Thursday."Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with Ukrainian officials tomorrow to discuss a new, unified proposal that is focused on all aspects of the conflict to try to end the war. They will be joined by national security advisors from the E3 countries, as well as the European Union and NATO," the official said.

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steve witkoff, jared kushner, russia, us-russia relations, ukraine, european union (eu), nato