https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/bangladesh-looks-to-brics-and-russia-for-technological-future-1124861853.html

Bangladesh Looks to BRICS and Russia for Technological Future

Bangladesh Looks to BRICS and Russia for Technological Future

Sputnik International

Bangladesh wants to join BRICS and seeks $3 billion for gas, power, and solar projects through the New Development Bank, Faqir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh's minister of post, telecommunications and information technology, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.

2026-10-10T14:57+0000

2026-10-10T14:57+0000

2026-10-10T14:57+0000

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Russia is already a key partner, with over 1,300 Bangladeshi specialists trained for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and plans to expand cooperation into AI, healthcare, agriculture, and satellite technology.The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.

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