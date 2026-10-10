https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/bangladesh-looks-to-brics-and-russia-for-technological-future-1124861853.html
Bangladesh Looks to BRICS and Russia for Technological Future
Bangladesh Looks to BRICS and Russia for Technological Future
Sputnik International
Bangladesh wants to join BRICS and seeks $3 billion for gas, power, and solar projects through the New Development Bank, Faqir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh's minister of post, telecommunications and information technology, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
2026-10-10T14:57+0000
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Russia is already a key partner, with over 1,300 Bangladeshi specialists trained for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and plans to expand cooperation into AI, healthcare, agriculture, and satellite technology.The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.
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Bangladesh Looks to BRICS and Russia for Technological Future
Bangladesh wants to join BRICS and seeks $3 billion for gas, power, and solar projects through the New Development Bank, Faqir Mahbub Anam, Bangladesh's minister of post, telecommunications and information technology, told Sputnik at the Global Digital Forum.
Russia is already a key partner, with over 1,300 Bangladeshi specialists trained for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and plans to expand cooperation into AI, healthcare, agriculture, and satellite technology.
The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.