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ITU Decisions Needed Amid Interference Via Starlink in Internal Affairs - Russian Diplomat
ITU Decisions Needed Amid Interference Via Starlink in Internal Affairs - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
Decisions at the level of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) are needed to combat the use of Starlink satellite internet systems to interfere in the affairs of other countries, Boris Vasilyev, head of a division in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security, said on Saturday.
2026-10-10T10:02+0000
2026-10-10T10:02+0000
2026-10-11T10:02+0000
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"Regarding the question of what to do next on the global stage. The only answer we see is the ITU, the International Telecommunication Union. Within the framework of the ITU, we must take some coordinated and collective decisions aimed at addressing this problem," Vasilyev said. On Saturday, he took part in the Second Global Digital Forum. The diplomat highlighted the scale of the problem of using Starlink to interfere in countries’ internal affairs. According to him, more than 10 countries have already faced this threat. The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.
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russia, international telecommunication union, starlink, internet, foreign interference, external interference
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ITU Decisions Needed Amid Interference Via Starlink in Internal Affairs - Russian Diplomat
10:02 GMT 10.10.2026 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 11.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Decisions at the level of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) are needed to combat the use of Starlink satellite internet systems to interfere in the affairs of other countries, Boris Vasilyev, head of a division in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security, said on Saturday.
"Regarding the question of what to do next on the global stage. The only answer we see is the ITU, the International Telecommunication Union. Within the framework of the ITU, we must take some coordinated and collective decisions aimed at addressing this problem," Vasilyev said.
On Saturday, he took part in the Second Global Digital Forum. The diplomat highlighted the scale of the problem of using Starlink to interfere in countries’ internal affairs. According to him, more than 10 countries have already faced this threat.
The Second Global Digital Forum is being held in Moscow on October 8-10. Sputnik is the forum’s general media partner.
24 September 2022, 11:35 GMT