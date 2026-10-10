https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/putin-in-conversation-with-trump-notes-need-to-reach-agreement-with-iran--ushakov-1124858681.html
Putin in Conversation With Trump Notes Need to Reach Agreement With Iran — Ushakov
Putin in Conversation With Trump Notes Need to Reach Agreement With Iran — Ushakov
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US leader Donald Trump, noted the need to reach an agreement with Iran, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
2026-10-10T03:36+0000
2026-10-10T03:36+0000
2026-10-10T04:36+0000
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Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on Friday. "Vladimir Putin particularly emphasized that the possibilities for diplomacy regarding Iran are far from exhausted; it is both possible and necessary to try to reach an agreement with Tehran," Ushakov told reporters. He said Trump welcomed Moscow's involvement in resolving the situation around Iran. Ushakov said Russia reiterated its proposal regarding the removal of enriched uranium. "Donald Trump did not overlook the remark, welcoming Moscow's involvement in resolving the situation around Iran," he said. According to Ushakov, Trump told Putin during their conversation that he was ready to continue speaking with the Russian leader both that day and the next. Putin informed Trump that he had discussed the current situation around Iran in detail with the Islamic Republic's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Turkmenistan, the Kremlin aide also said.
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russia, vladimir putin, donald trump, yury ushakov, iran, us-iran relations
russia, vladimir putin, donald trump, yury ushakov, iran, us-iran relations
Putin in Conversation With Trump Notes Need to Reach Agreement With Iran — Ushakov
03:36 GMT 10.10.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 10.10.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US leader Donald Trump, noted the need to reach an agreement with Iran, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
Putin held a telephone conversation with Trump on Friday.
"Vladimir Putin particularly emphasized that the possibilities for diplomacy regarding Iran are far from exhausted; it is both possible and necessary to try to reach an agreement with Tehran," Ushakov told reporters.
He said Trump welcomed Moscow's involvement in resolving the situation around Iran.
Ushakov said Russia reiterated its proposal regarding the removal of enriched uranium.
"Donald Trump did not overlook the remark, welcoming Moscow's involvement in resolving the situation around Iran," he said.
According to Ushakov, Trump told Putin during their conversation that he was ready to continue speaking with the Russian leader both that day and the next.
Putin informed Trump that he had discussed the current situation around Iran in detail with the Islamic Republic's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in Turkmenistan, the Kremlin aide also said.