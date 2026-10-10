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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russia-hopes-to-develop-cooperation-with-unesco-despite-shortcomings---foreign-ministry-1124859310.html
Russia Hopes to Develop Cooperation With UNESCO Despite Shortcomings - Foreign Ministry
Russia Hopes to Develop Cooperation With UNESCO Despite Shortcomings - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to expand cooperation with UNESCO despite the organization's obvious shortcomings when it comes to protecting journalists’... 10.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-10T06:17+0000
2026-10-10T06:17+0000
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"There are many areas for developing cooperation with UNESCO, and we are confident it will continue to grow despite the difficulties and friction, and despite the truly obvious shortcomings of UNESCO and its Secretariat on the protection of journalists' rights, journalist killings and attacks," Alimov said. Russia hopes the cooperation will develop in a constructive and positive manner, he added. UNESCO's work includes promoting journalists' safety and combating impunity for crimes against them. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously pointed out that international organizations, including UNESCO, have remained silent regarding crimes committed by Ukraine against Russian journalists.
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Russia Hopes to Develop Cooperation With UNESCO Despite Shortcomings - Foreign Ministry

06:17 GMT 10.10.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to expand cooperation with UNESCO despite the organization's obvious shortcomings when it comes to protecting journalists’ rights, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told Sputnik.
"There are many areas for developing cooperation with UNESCO, and we are confident it will continue to grow despite the difficulties and friction, and despite the truly obvious shortcomings of UNESCO and its Secretariat on the protection of journalists' rights, journalist killings and attacks," Alimov said.
Russia hopes the cooperation will develop in a constructive and positive manner, he added.
UNESCO's work includes promoting journalists' safety and combating impunity for crimes against them. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously pointed out that international organizations, including UNESCO, have remained silent regarding crimes committed by Ukraine against Russian journalists.
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
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Lebanon Urges UNESCO to Protect 5 Ancient Fortresses Amid Israeli Strikes
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