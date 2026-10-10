https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/russia-hopes-to-develop-cooperation-with-unesco-despite-shortcomings---foreign-ministry-1124859310.html

Russia Hopes to Develop Cooperation With UNESCO Despite Shortcomings - Foreign Ministry

Russia Hopes to Develop Cooperation With UNESCO Despite Shortcomings - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia hopes to expand cooperation with UNESCO despite the organization's obvious shortcomings when it comes to protecting journalists’... 10.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-10T06:17+0000

2026-10-10T06:17+0000

2026-10-10T06:17+0000

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"There are many areas for developing cooperation with UNESCO, and we are confident it will continue to grow despite the difficulties and friction, and despite the truly obvious shortcomings of UNESCO and its Secretariat on the protection of journalists' rights, journalist killings and attacks," Alimov said. Russia hopes the cooperation will develop in a constructive and positive manner, he added. UNESCO's work includes promoting journalists' safety and combating impunity for crimes against them. The Russian Foreign Ministry has previously pointed out that international organizations, including UNESCO, have remained silent regarding crimes committed by Ukraine against Russian journalists.

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