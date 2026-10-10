https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-thanks-russia-for-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-1124858820.html

Trump Thanks Russia for Agreement on Diesel Fuel

Trump Thanks Russia for Agreement on Diesel Fuel

Sputnik International

At a rally in New York State, US President Donald Trump thanked Russia for an agreement on diesel fuel.

2026-10-10T03:57+0000

2026-10-10T03:57+0000

2026-10-10T04:38+0000

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Trump previously announced that, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. "And by the way, today Russia agreed to send us millions and millions of barrels of oil, and it's diesel. That's what we really need. So thank you," Trump said in Siracuse. The American leader's supporters greeted the statement with applause.

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