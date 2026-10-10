https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-thanks-russia-for-agreement-on-diesel-fuel-1124858820.html
Trump Thanks Russia for Agreement on Diesel Fuel
Trump Thanks Russia for Agreement on Diesel Fuel
Sputnik International
At a rally in New York State, US President Donald Trump thanked Russia for an agreement on diesel fuel.
2026-10-10T03:57+0000
2026-10-10T03:57+0000
2026-10-10T04:38+0000
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Trump previously announced that, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia. "And by the way, today Russia agreed to send us millions and millions of barrels of oil, and it's diesel. That's what we really need. So thank you," Trump said in Siracuse. The American leader's supporters greeted the statement with applause.
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donald trump, russia, us, diesel fuel, oil export, russian economy under sanctions
donald trump, russia, us, diesel fuel, oil export, russian economy under sanctions
Trump Thanks Russia for Agreement on Diesel Fuel
03:57 GMT 10.10.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 10.10.2026)
At a rally in New York State, US President Donald Trump thanked Russia for an agreement on diesel fuel.
Trump previously announced that, during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an agreement was reached on diesel fuel supplies from Russia.
"And by the way, today Russia agreed to send us millions and millions of barrels of oil, and it's diesel. That's what we really need. So thank you," Trump said in Siracuse.
The American leader's supporters greeted the statement with applause.