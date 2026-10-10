https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/witkoff-calls-us-ukraine-talks-productive-ahead-of-next-russia-engagement-1124858930.html

Witkoff Calls US-Ukraine Talks Productive Ahead of Next Russia Engagement

Witkoff Calls US-Ukraine Talks Productive Ahead of Next Russia Engagement

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steve Witkoff says representatives from the US, the E3, the European Commission, Ukraine, and NATO met in Miami for constructive discussions on paths to de-escalate and end the conflict ahead of winter.

2026-10-10T03:13+0000

2026-10-10T03:13+0000

2026-10-10T04:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

steve witkoff

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miami

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european commission

nato

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Security guarantees for Ukraine and Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction were among the topics discussed, Witkoff stated."The exchange was productive and helped identify areas for further exploration ahead of the United States' next engagement with Russia," he wrote on X.A Putin-Trump meeting was not discussed in detail during their phone call that day. According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the two leaders may cross paths at the APEC summit, should they both attend.

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steve witkoff, ukraine, miami, russia, european commission, nato