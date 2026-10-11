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CENTCOM Admits Striking Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Oman
CENTCOM Admits Striking Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Oman
Sputnik International
US Central Command says a US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica on October 10 after the crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the naval blockade against Iran.
2026-10-11T03:52+0000
2026-10-11T03:52+0000
2026-10-11T04:32+0000
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The US military on Saturday attacked a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman allegedly attempting to violate US-enforced naval blockade of Iran, the Central Command said.“A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Monica … with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” the command said on X, adding that the vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after departing from a port in Iran.The vessel was disabled in the Gulf of Oman, after the crew “ignored repeated warnings,” the command said.According to the Command, 135 ships turned around and 4 commercial vessels disabled in 3 months of blockade enforcement.On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.
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CENTCOM Admits Striking Cargo Vessel in Gulf of Oman
03:52 GMT 11.10.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 11.10.2026)
US Central Command says a US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica on October 10 after the crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the naval blockade against Iran.
The US military on Saturday attacked a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman allegedly attempting to violate US-enforced naval blockade of Iran, the Central Command said.
“A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Monica … with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew,” the command said on X, adding that the vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after departing from a port in Iran.
The vessel was disabled in the Gulf of Oman, after the crew “ignored repeated warnings,” the command said.
According to the Command, 135 ships turned around and 4 commercial vessels disabled in 3 months of blockade enforcement.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began attacking targets in Iran, to which Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities, but shortly thereafter exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas. As a result, fuel prices have risen in most countries.