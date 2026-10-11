https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/eritrea-claims-ethiopia-preparing-to-invade-neighboring-country-1124864155.html
Eritrea Claims Ethiopia Preparing to Invade Neighboring Country
Eritrea Claims Ethiopia Preparing to Invade Neighboring Country
Sputnik International
Eritrea has called on the UN Security Council to condemn Ethiopia over its alleged preparations for a military invasion and take deterrent measures against it, according to the Eritrean Foreign Ministry document.
2026-10-11T09:39+0000
2026-10-11T09:39+0000
2026-10-11T09:39+0000
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"In the event, Eritrea requests the UN Security Council to forcefully condemn Ethiopia's deplorable declaration of war against Eritrea, which will inculcate huge devastation to the peoples of both countries and destabilize the whole region, and take the requisite deterrent measures against it in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter," the document read. Eritrea claims that Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry officially informed the UN Security Council in letters sent on October 9 that measures had been taken to implement plans for military action against Eritrea. Eritrea's Foreign Ministry rejected Ethiopia's attempts to justify possible military action on the grounds of self-defense. Ethiopian authorities have previously accused Eritrea of invading Ethiopian territory and called for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the rebellious Tigray region.
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eritrea, ethiopia, un security council (unsc), foreign ministry, south africa, east africa, central africa, west africa
Eritrea Claims Ethiopia Preparing to Invade Neighboring Country
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eritrea has called on the UN Security Council to condemn Ethiopia over its alleged preparations for a military invasion and take deterrent measures against it, according to the Eritrean Foreign Ministry document.
"In the event, Eritrea requests the UN Security Council to forcefully condemn Ethiopia's deplorable declaration of war against Eritrea, which will inculcate huge devastation to the peoples of both countries and destabilize the whole region, and take the requisite deterrent measures against it in accordance with Chapter VII of the UN Charter," the document read.
Eritrea
claims that Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry officially informed the UN Security Council in letters sent on October 9 that measures had been taken to implement plans for military action against Eritrea.
Eritrea's Foreign Ministry rejected Ethiopia's attempts to justify possible military action on the grounds of self-defense.
Ethiopian authorities have previously accused Eritrea of invading Ethiopian territory and called for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the rebellious Tigray region.
14 December 2024, 15:05 GMT