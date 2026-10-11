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Musk Agrees With Trump, Says Ukraine Needs New Leader
Musk Agrees With Trump, Says Ukraine Needs New Leader
Sputnik International
US billionaire Elon Musk agreed on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's opinion on Vladimir Zelensky, saying that Ukraine needs to find a new leader.
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"I agree, time for Ukraine to get a new leader," Musk wrote on X. Elon Musk said that he believes that Vladimir Zelensky “has gone too far.”Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new leader, and called on Kiev to halt attacks on oil refineries in Russia.On Saturday, Trump told journalists that Zelensky "could have settled this conflict many times and chose not to do so." Trump said Ukraine needs to find a new leader and demanded that Zelensky stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.
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Musk Agrees With Trump, Says Ukraine Needs New Leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US billionaire Elon Musk agreed on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's opinion on Vladimir Zelensky, saying that Ukraine needs to find a new leader.
"I agree, time for Ukraine to get a new leader," Musk wrote on X.
Elon Musk said that he believes that Vladimir Zelensky “has gone too far.”
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new leader, and called on Kiev to halt attacks on oil refineries in Russia.
“Zelensky has gone too far,” Musk said on X, reacting to Trump’s statement.
On Saturday, Trump told journalists that Zelensky "could have settled this conflict many times and chose not to do so." Trump said Ukraine needs to find a new leader
and demanded that Zelensky stop strikes on Russian oil refineries.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.