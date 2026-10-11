https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/musk-agrees-with-trump-says-ukraine-needs-new-leader-1124863880.html

Musk Agrees With Trump, Says Ukraine Needs New Leader

Musk Agrees With Trump, Says Ukraine Needs New Leader

Sputnik International

US billionaire Elon Musk agreed on Sunday with US President Donald Trump's opinion on Vladimir Zelensky, saying that Ukraine needs to find a new leader.

2026-10-11T09:25+0000

2026-10-11T09:25+0000

2026-10-11T09:25+0000

world

donald trump

elon musk

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

leader

president

elections

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123668782_0:68:3072:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c5095d15ca0c9d23bdaa35b3e6ad98.jpg

"I agree, time for Ukraine to get a new leader," Musk wrote on X. Elon Musk said that he believes that Vladimir Zelensky “has gone too far.”Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine needs a new leader, and called on Kiev to halt attacks on oil refineries in Russia.On Saturday, Trump told journalists that Zelensky "could have settled this conflict many times and chose not to do so." Trump said Ukraine needs to find a new leader and demanded that Zelensky stop strikes on Russian oil refineries. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian armed forces started attacks on Russian oil refineries, attempting to harm Russia's economy. In response, Moscow began to strike targets important for Ukraine's economy, Putin noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261010/trump-ukraine-needs-new-leader-who-can-make-a-deal-1124862746.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, elon musk, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine, leader, president, elections