https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/saudi-civil-aviation-authority-confirms-riyadh-airport-attack-killed-12-injured-309-1124863349.html

Saudi Civil Aviation Authority Confirms Riyadh Airport Attack Killed 12, Injured 309

Saudi Civil Aviation Authority Confirms Riyadh Airport Attack Killed 12, Injured 309

Sputnik International

A total of 12 people have been killed and 309 others injured following a missile attack on the international airport in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority said on Sunday.

2026-10-11T03:19+0000

2026-10-11T03:19+0000

2026-10-11T04:39+0000

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saudi arabia

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“As a result of the attack on King Khalid Airport in Riyadh on October 10, 12 people were killed, including four Saudi nationals, two Bangladeshi citizens, one US citizen,” the authority said in a statement, adding that 309 people were injured, and some of them are in critical condition.

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