https://sputnikglobe.com/20261011/trump-calls-riyadh-airport-attack-not-acceptable-1124863229.html

Trump Calls Riyadh Airport Attack 'Not Acceptable'

Trump Calls Riyadh Airport Attack 'Not Acceptable'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump called the October 10 attack on the international airport in Riyadh "not acceptable."

2026-10-11T03:36+0000

2026-10-11T03:36+0000

2026-10-11T04:36+0000

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The president responded to the missile attack at King Khalid International Airport, vowing to speak with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud."They're able to defend. Look, the Saudis are good fighters. But I think the attack was a terrible thing," Trump told reporters.He also confirmed the US has communications with the Houthis. The Yemeni movement have been escalating missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and claimed responsibility for 2 earlier attacks this week.Earlier in the day, the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority said that 12 people have been killed and 309 others injured following a missile attack on the international airport in Riyadh."What happened in Saudi Arabia is not acceptable," Trump told reporters.

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