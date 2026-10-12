https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/iran-calls-us-response-to-tehrans-conditions-inadequate-1124867732.html

Iran Calls US Response to Tehran's Conditions 'Inadequate'

Iran Calls US Response to Tehran's Conditions 'Inadequate'

Sputnik International

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Washington has accepted some of Tehran’s seven conditions, but that its response remains insufficient.

2026-10-12T04:36+0000

2026-10-12T04:36+0000

2026-10-12T04:36+0000

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“The US has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE. Iranian diplomacy has changed and there will be no return to the status quo ante,” he wrote on X.In a separate post, Rezaei sharply attacked the US war against Iran, calling it “one of the most idiotic wars in human history” and stating that the US fleet had failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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