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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russian-mfa-spox-mocks-zelenskys-authoritarian-wording-1124867860.html
Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording
Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky over the language he used while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks about a future Ukrainian president.
2026-10-12T04:39+0000
2026-10-12T04:39+0000
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Zakharova noted that Zelensky used “choose” instead of “elect” and “leader” instead of “president.”She spelled out the implication: “Ukrainians have already ‘chosen a leader,’ so why bother electing a president.”
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Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording

04:39 GMT 12.10.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky over the language he used while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks about a future Ukrainian president.
Zakharova noted that Zelensky used “choose” instead of “elect” and “leader” instead of “president.”
“Maybe it’s ignorance of the language. Or maybe he gave the game away,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
She spelled out the implication:Ukrainians have already ‘chosen a leader,’ so why bother electing a president.”
“Zelensky is returning what remains of the country to the level of primitive communal society,” Zakharova concluded.
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