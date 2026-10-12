https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russian-mfa-spox-mocks-zelenskys-authoritarian-wording-1124867860.html
Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording
Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky over the language he used while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks about a future Ukrainian president.
2026-10-12T04:39+0000
2026-10-12T04:39+0000
2026-10-12T04:39+0000
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Zakharova noted that Zelensky used “choose” instead of “elect” and “leader” instead of “president.”She spelled out the implication: “Ukrainians have already ‘chosen a leader,’ so why bother electing a president.”
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maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry, ukrainian crisis
Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky over the language he used while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks about a future Ukrainian president.
Zakharova noted that Zelensky used “choose” instead of “elect” and “leader” instead of “president.”
“Maybe it’s ignorance of the language. Or maybe he gave the game away,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
She spelled out the implication: “Ukrainians have already ‘chosen a leader,’ so why bother electing a president.”
“Zelensky is returning what remains of the country to the level of primitive communal society,” Zakharova concluded.