https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/russian-mfa-spox-mocks-zelenskys-authoritarian-wording-1124867860.html

Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording

Russian MFA Spox Mocks Zelensky’s Authoritarian Wording

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova mocked Zelensky over the language he used while responding to President Donald Trump’s remarks about a future Ukrainian president.

2026-10-12T04:39+0000

2026-10-12T04:39+0000

2026-10-12T04:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

maria zakharova

russia

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russian foreign ministry

ukrainian crisis

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Zakharova noted that Zelensky used “choose” instead of “elect” and “leader” instead of “president.”She spelled out the implication: “Ukrainians have already ‘chosen a leader,’ so why bother electing a president.”

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maria zakharova, russia, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, russian foreign ministry, ukrainian crisis